Nine people, including eight children, killed after teenage boy opens fire in Serbian school

LAST UPDATE | 22 minutes ago
EIGHT CHILDREN AND a security guard have been killed after a teenage boy opened fire at a school in central Belgrade, Serbian police said.
Six more children and a teacher were injured in the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar primary school.
Police said they received a call about the shooting in the Vladislav Ribnikar primary school in the centre of the city at around 8.40am local time (7.40am Irish time).
Police identified the shooter by his initials, KK.
The statement said he was a student at the school and was born in 2009.
The boy was arrested in the schoolyard, police said.
