Two drones shot down at Kremlin as Russia blames Ukraine for assassination attempt on Putin

THE KREMLIN HAS said it shot down two drones launched by Ukraine last night and accused Kyiv of attempting to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Two unmanned vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin… the devices were put out of action,” the Kremlin said in a statement, calling the operation “a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation.”

The remnants of the downed drones fell inside the Kremlin but did not injure anyone, the statement added.

Moscow’s mayor announced a ban today on unauthorised drone flights over the Russian capital, after the Kremlin said it had shot down the two drones.

In a statement, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said drone flights would be prohibited unless a special permit had been obtained from “government authorities”. He added that the ban was meant to prevent unauthorised drone flights that could “obstruct the work of law enforcement”.

Since the Kremlin launched its Ukraine offensive in February last year, drones have regularly hit Russian territory, some of which have crashed in the Moscow region.

In March, the incursion of armed men from Ukraine into the Bryansk region caused shock, shattering the feeling of the border being impenetrable.

Army recruitment centres and railways have also regularly been attacked, with authorities hunting down potential saboteurs.

Moscow has tightened its laws against sabotage, and treason and spying cases are multiplying.

Victory Day precautions

The drone attack on the Kremlin comes ahead of next week’s Victory Day celebrations, when Russians commemorate the defeat of Nazi Germany in WWII.

Faced with growing risks, traditional 9 May parades have been cancelled in major cities near the Ukraine border, but also in some more distant Russian regions.

For now, the main parade on Red Square in Moscow will go ahead.

“The parade will take place. There are no changes to the plans,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agency TASS.

The main challenge for the authorities is to ensure that everything goes smoothly.

Televised across Russia and showing off Moscow’s military might, the parade is the main event of the year and essential to Putin’s legitimacy.

“Incidents are not desirable: they will interfere with achieving the propaganda goal and reduce the feeling of security, especially among Muscovites,” Andrei Kolesnikov, of the Carnegie Centre, said.

The parade usually brings together crowds who come with families to watch tanks and soldiers march through Moscow.

