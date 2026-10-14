Heavy and persistent rain and possible flooding on the way as weather warnings are in place

HEAVY AND PERSISTENT rain is on the way and Met Éireann has warned of possible localised flooding as Status Yellow warnings are in place for several counties in the west.

The national forecaster did not provide the morning forecast on RTÉ News today, and has said that there will be disruptions to updates on met.ie as the largest public sector strike in 17 years takes place nationwide.

A Status Yellow wind warning has been in place for counties Donegal, Galway and Mayo since 6am this morning, and will not expire until 6pm this evening.

Very strong winds could cause debris and difficult driving and cycling conditions. Meanwhile, large coastal waves combined with moderate surge may lead to wave overtopping in exposed coastal areas.

A Status Yellow rain warning has been issued for Counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo from 6pm this evening and won’t expire until 6am Thursday morning.

Spells of heavy rain could cause difficult travelling conditions, localised flooding and poor visibility.

Overall it will be a wet couple of days, especially for coastal counties, but rain will clear later on Thursday. Temperatures will turn cooler and the weather will become more settled from Friday.

Forecast

Today will be a windy day with fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds, reaching strong to gale force in western and northwestern coastal counties.

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It will remain largely dry in the morning and early afternoon, with some bright or sunny spells in the south and east, though it will become cloudy generally.

Later in the afternoon and evening, persistent and heavy rain will move into the northwest and west. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees are expected.

Persistent rain, which will be heavy at times, will continue tonight, bringing the chance of localised flooding, especially for coastal counties. However, some southeastern areas will stay dry until morning. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees are expected.

Thursday morning will start off wet with widespread rain, heavy in places with localised flooding, especially in coastal counties. The rain will be mostly confined to southeastern and eastern areas by the evening. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees are expected.

Any lingering cloud, rain or drizzle in the southeast will clear early Thursday night, becoming largely dry and clear for most, though showers will come from the west, a few of which may be heavy. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees are expected.

Friday will be a bright day with sunny spells and scattered showers in the morning and early afternoon, before becoming mostly dry for the evening. It will be cooler with highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Friday night will be a largely dry, clear and chilly night with lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees.

Mist and fog will clear Saturday morning to leave a dry day with sunny spells for most, although in the northwest it will be cloudier with the chance of the odd stray shower. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 or 14 degrees are expected.

Mist and fog will again clear through Sunday morning. There’ll be a mix of cloud and sunny spells for the day, staying largely dry. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees are expected.

Next week looks like it could start off with some rain before turning drier and slightly warmer for midweek.