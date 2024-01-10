EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #WEXFORD: Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said it is “fortuitous” that there were no deaths after 14 people were found in a refrigerated trailer at Rosslare Port in Co Wexford.

2. #SHOOTING: A murder investigation is underway in Co Antrim after a man was shot in Belfast last night.

3. #BILL KENNEALLY: A former Fianna Fáil TD has denied accusations that he received a phone call from a priest aiming to “suppress accusations” about child sexual abuse emerging into the public domain.

4. #GAZA: Israel continued to bomb Gaza today as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met the head of the Palestinian Authority, which Washington hopes could govern the coastal territory after the conflict ends.

5. #HORIZON IT SCANDAL: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced that his government will introduce primary legislation to ensure subpostmasters who were wrongfully convicted because of the Horizon scandal are “exonerated and compensated”.