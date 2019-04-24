The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LYRA MCKEE: Hundreds of mourners gathered in Belfast this afternoon for the funeral of 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee, who was shot dead in Derry last Thursday.

2. #RAID: Gardaí are investigating after a couple in their 80s was robbed by a gang armed with knives and hammers.

3. #GROUNDED: Ireland’s first charity-funded community air ambulance is appealing for the service to be approved to go live, as it awaits ministerial approval.

4. #QUESTIONS: Concerns have been raised about dead bodies left on trolleys in the corridors of the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford.

5. #IVOR NOVELLO: Irish songwriter Hozier has been nominated in the prestigious Ivor Novello awards.