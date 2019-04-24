This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 24 Apr 2019, 4:58 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Cristina Ionescu
Image: Shutterstock/Cristina Ionescu

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LYRA MCKEE: Hundreds of mourners gathered in Belfast this afternoon for the funeral of 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee, who was shot dead in Derry last Thursday.

2. #RAID: Gardaí are investigating after a couple in their 80s was robbed by a gang armed with knives and hammers.

3. #GROUNDED: Ireland’s first charity-funded community air ambulance is appealing for the service to be approved to go live, as it awaits ministerial approval.

4. #QUESTIONS: Concerns have been raised about dead bodies left on trolleys in the corridors of the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford.

5. #IVOR NOVELLO: Irish songwriter Hozier has been nominated in the prestigious Ivor Novello awards.

