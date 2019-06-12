This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 12 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 12 Jun 2019, 4:45 PM
5 minutes ago 155 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4679868
Image: Shutterstock/dien
Image: Shutterstock/dien

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ANA KRIEGEL: The jury in the murder trial of Ana Kriegel has retired to consider its verdicts.

2. #SMEAR TESTS: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar  has criticised the outsourcing of Irish cervical smear tests to other labs, saying that it might be “a breach of contract”.

3. #STABBING: A man stabbed to death on Dublin’s O’Connell Street in the early hours of Tuesday has been identified as 39-year-old Peter Donnelly from Kilkenny. 

4. #RIP: Philomena Lynott, mother of Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott, has died aged 88. 

5. #CONGRESS: US comedian Jon Stewart scolded Congress for failing to ensure that a victims’ compensation fund set up after the 9/11 attacks never runs out of money.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie