The 5 at 5: Wednesday

1. #ANA KRIEGEL: The jury in the murder trial of Ana Kriegel has retired to consider its verdicts.

2. #SMEAR TESTS: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has criticised the outsourcing of Irish cervical smear tests to other labs, saying that it might be “a breach of contract”.

3. #STABBING: A man stabbed to death on Dublin’s O’Connell Street in the early hours of Tuesday has been identified as 39-year-old Peter Donnelly from Kilkenny.

4. #RIP: Philomena Lynott, mother of Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott, has died aged 88.

5. #CONGRESS: US comedian Jon Stewart scolded Congress for failing to ensure that a victims’ compensation fund set up after the 9/11 attacks never runs out of money.