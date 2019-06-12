Jury retires to consider verdicts in Ana Kriegel murder trial

THE JURY IN the murder trial of Ana Kriegel has retired to consider its verdicts.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott today summarised the evidence against the two boys, who were both 13 years old when Ana Kriegel was found dead in an abandoned house on the Lucan/Leixlip border.

Boy A is charged with murder and aggravated sexual assault. Boy B is charged solely with murder. Both boys have denied all charges.

Ana Kriegel went missing on Monday 14 May 2018. Her naked body was discovered on Thursday 17 May 2018.

This is the seventh week of the trial.