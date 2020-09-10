The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: The European Commission has said that the British government would be committing an “extremely serious violation” of the Brexit withdrawal agreement and of international law if it follows through on its controversial bill.

2. #SCHOOLS: Health officials have said they are reassured by the experience with the re-opening of schools as there have been no outbreaks identified so far.

3. #MEAT PLANTS: HSE CEO Paul Reid has defended the decision to suspend serial testing of workers at meat plants.

4. #SINN FÉIN: Michelle O’Neill has admitted that Stormont’s public health message has been undermined by the Sinn Féin leadership’s attendance at Bobby Storey’s funeral.

5. #SCOTLAND: Social gatherings in Scotland are now restricted to six people from two households, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.