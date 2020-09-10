This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 10 September 2020
'Extremely serious violation': EU spells out its displeasure in emergency meeting with British counterparts

The EU has called on the British government to withdraw proposed measures that would breach the withdrawal agreement.

By Sean Murray Thursday 10 Sep 2020, 4:18 PM
1 hour ago 8,955 Views 21 Comments
EU Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic (right) arriving at EU House, London
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION has said that the British government would be committing an “extremely serious violation” of the Brexit withdrawal agreement and of international law if it follows through on its controversial bill.

In an extraordinary meeting of the EU-UK Joint Committee in London today, European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic told senior UK minister Michael Gove that the British government had agreed to the timely and full implementation of the withdrawal agreement last year. 

He also stated, “in no uncertain terms”, that breaching this agreement would “break international law, undermine trust and put at risk the ongoing future relationship negotiations”.

The meeting today came amid anger in Ireland, in Europe and in the US at the decision from the British government to renege on the Brexit deal it made with the EU. 

The UK government has published a bill that would give British ministers powers to decide on some customs and State aid arrangements for Northern Ireland, which is contrary to the provisions of the Withdrawal Agreement, ratified by both the House of Commons and European Parliament. 

During the successful election campaign for the Conservatives in late 2019, Boris Johnson had described the deal as “oven ready”. 

Earlier today, Johnson’s government published its legal position on the matter and pointed to “difficult and highly exceptional circumstances” despite its wish to conduct its business in “good faith”. 

From Dublin to Brussels, however, the prevailing opinion is that the British are not acting in good faith.

In an EU statement, it said it did not “accept the argument” that the UK Internal Market Bill was needed to protect the Good Friday Agreement.

“In fact, it is of the view that it does the opposite,” the statement said.

“Vice-president Maros Sefcovic called on the UK Government to withdraw these measures from the draft Bill in the shortest time possible and in any case by the end of the month.

“He stated that by putting forward this Bill, the UK has seriously damaged trust between the EU and the UK. It is now up to the UK Government to re-establish that trust.”

Sean Murray
