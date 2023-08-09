Advertisement

The 5 at 5 Here are five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #PSNI DATA BREACH The PSNI declared a “critical incident” after a major data breach resulted in personal and employment data of all staff being published online.

Meanwhile, a second data breach has emerged after the PSNI confirmed the theft of documents, including a spreadsheet containing the names of more than 200 serving officers and staff, from a private vehicle last month. 

2. #COVID The HSE has said that the Eris variant of Covid-19 has been detected in Ireland.

3. #FRANCE Eleven people have died in eastern France after a fire tore through a holiday lodging being used by a group of adults with learning disabilities.

4. #SHIPWRECK Forty-one migrants, including three children, are feared dead after a shipwreck last week in the Mediterranean, UN agencies said, citing four survivors brought to the Italian island of Lampedusa today.

5. #COURTS A 21-year-old who allegedly “dragged” the owner of a Porsche 911 from his sports car in south Dublin before it was driven erratically around the city and crashed has been denied bail.

