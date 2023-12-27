Advertisement
1.#TIPPERARY Gardaí have launched an investigation following the discovery of a man’s body at a residence in Co Tipperary. The man was discovered deceased at a home in Ballycrana, Kilross, shortly after 4am this morning.

2.#WIND WARNINGS Fresh Status Orange wind warnings have been issued for four counties tonight, following Storm Gerrit passing over the country today. Met Éireann issued a new Status Orange wind warning for Cork, Kerry, Clare and Galway this morning, which is valid from until midnight.

3.#GAZA The Israeli bombardment, siege and ground invasion of Gaza has killed more than 21,000 Palestinians, the Gaza health ministry has said, marking yet another grim milestone in the conflict that began in October. 

4.#TRUMP Michigan’s Supreme Court is keeping former US president Donald Trump on the state’s primary election ballot.

5.#AI The New Yprk Times sued ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Microsoft in a US court today, alleging that the companies’ powerful AI models used millions of articles for training without permission.

