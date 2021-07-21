The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CONFIRMED: The Taoiseach announced that indoor hospitality will resume for fully vaccinated and Covid-recovered people on Monday 26 July.

2. #RIP: Former senior minister and founder of the Progressive Democrats Des O’Malley died at the age of 82. O’Malley was one of the country’s foremost politicians in the 1970s and 1980s.

3. #BREXIT: The UK’s Brexit Minister and Northern Ireland Secretary issued a joint statement stating that the Northern Ireland protocol be renegotiated. The protocol was agreed between the EU and UK after four years of negotiations.

4. #VACCINE PASS: Malta confirmed that seven people on a flight from Dublin that landed in the country yesterday were required to enter Mandatory Quarantine after their HSE vaccine cards were not accepted.

5. #WEATHER: It’s officially the hottest day of the year, so far, as temperatures have exceeded 30 degrees at Mount Dillion weather observing station in Roscommon.