The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #CAB The High Court has made an order that the Criminal Assets Bureau can seize a luxury mansion in west Dublin that is “effectively owned” by cartel boss Daniel Kinahan.
2. #THIRD LEVEL Thousands of students staged a walk-out from lectures this morning in a cost of living protest.
3. #MOUNTJOY The jailed teacher Enoch Burke claims that he was defamed in a newspaper article published last weekend about his imprisonment.
4. #NOVARTIS The pharmaceutical company has announced plans to cut up to 400 jobs in Dublin.
5. #TENANTS Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has suggested a winter eviction ban could lead to higher homelessness levels after it ends, following calls from opposition parties to bring in a ban.
