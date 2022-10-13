Pharmaceutical company Novartis to cut up to 400 jobs in Dublin

PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY NOVARTIS has announced plans to cut up to 400 jobs in Dublin.

The changes will occur at the Novartis Global Service Centre in Dublin by the end of 2024.

The company said the decision is a “strategic” one and part of the creation of a new organisational struction in many location.

It said the new structure will be “leaner and simpler”.

The company did not specify which roles will be cut in the change.

“Novartis recognises that announcing such an intention has a significant impact on people and creates uncertainty,” the company said in a statement.

“Novartis is commited to keeping associated informed in as transparent and timely manner as possible,” it said.

The company said it will consult with employee representatives on these proposals, as required under Irish law.

There are approximately 108,000 people working for Novartis worldwide.

The company currently employs over 1,500 people across two locations in Dublin and Cork.