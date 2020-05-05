Poll: Do you plan on travelling up to 5km from your home today?

Will you be stepping out a little further as the restrictions change?

WITH COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS changing slightly today, people have a little bit more freedom to move around.

For those cocooning now able to leave their home – albeit, only for exercise and at a safe distance from other people – and the 2km limit on exercise moved to 5km, people can now edge out a little further than before.

And while we’re all still being told to stay at home in the vast majority of cases, in the strange world of the coronavirus pandemic, these changes open up a potential world of possibilities – you can perhaps visit a new park for exercise or get a sighting of a street you haven’t seen in weeks.

So, today we want to know: Do you plan on travelling up to 5km from your home today?

