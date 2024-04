GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Seven food aid workers killed by Israeli airstrike in Gaza

1. At least seven food aid workers have been killed in Gaza after an Israeli airstrike hit their delivery convoy yesterday, the World Central Kitchen has confirmed.

The aid organisation said this morning that it is pausing its operations in Gaza until further notice. The seven killed are from Australia, Poland, United Kingdom, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Canada, and Palestine.

There are currently no reports of any Irish citizen being among the dead, following claims last night that an Irish person working for the charity had been killed. The Department of Foreign Affairs have been contacted for comment.

Mother and Baby home survivors considering legal action

2. A number of survivors from the St Joseph’s baby home in Stamullen, Co Meath are considering legal action after their institution was excluded from the list of homes which qualify for the State redress scheme.

In this morning’s lead story, Órla Ryan speaks to those impacted who are describing the situation as “being victimised all over again”. Thousands of people are excluded from the scheme including those who spent less than six months in an institution as a child.

Teaching Union points finger at Minister over retention issues

3. The Irish National Teacher’s Union accused the government and education minister Norma Foley of having a “lacklustre” response to the recruitment and retention crises in the sector.

The organisation’s secretary general John Boyle called for a special commission to be formed with the aim of creating a plan “before Christmas” to attract teachers who have moved abroad, at the union’s annual congress yesterday.

According to figures by the INTO, there were more than 2,000 long-term vacancies in the sector at the start of the academic year. Meanwhile, it estimates that more than 4,800 Irish teachers are working abroad.

Trump posts multi-million euro bond to avoid assets seizure

4. Former US President Donald Trump has posted a €163 million bond to avoid the seizure of his assets in a New York court case.

The bond Trump is posting with the court now is acting as a placeholder, to guarantee the payment of a €423 million fine he owes, if the judgment is upheld.

If that happens, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee will have to pay the state the whole sum, which grows with daily interest. If the judgment is thrown out, he will be reimbursed.

‘Young people want to unionise’

5. “A change is coming – young people want to unionise,” writes National Student Voice Organiser for the Irish Second-level Students’ Union (ISSU) Maeve Richardson in The Journal’s Voices section this morning.



The union representative and Siptu member discusses the shift in secondary school students’ views towards union after a UCD research study said 67% of people aged between 16 and 24 years are positively disposed to trade unions.

Israel seek to ban Al Jazeera news network

6. The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to enact a ban on broadcasts in Israel from news channel Al Jazeera under newly-adopted laws.

Israel claimed in January that an Al Jazeera staff journalist and a freelancer killed in an air strike in Gaza were “terror operatives”. The following month it said another journalist for the channel, wounded in a separate strike, was a “deputy company commander” with Hamas.

Al Jazeera has fiercely denied Israel’s accusations and accused Israel of systematically targeting Al Jazeera employees in the Gaza Strip. The law, which passed yesterday, plans to ban the broadcast of content from foreign channels but also allows the closing of their offices in Israel.

Garda tells of moment that bullets zipped by his head

7. A garda with 40 years experience told of the moment a gunman with a high-powered hunting rifle shot at him and how he heard the bullet zip by his head.

Sergeant Eamonn Griffin is based at Ballybofey Garda Station. On 22 February 2020, he and his colleagues faced down a drink-and-drug-fuelled gunman as he paraded through the town of Genties firing his gun.

Griffin – along with colleagues – confronted Dowling, while unarmed. Meanwhile, two other armed detectives were rushing, by road, to attend the scene.

Multiple dead after Israel strikes Iranian embassy in Syria

8. In an aggressive escalation of violence in the middle east, Israel destroyed Iran’s embassy in Syria yesterday killing up to eleven guards and wounding everyone inside.

Israel did not immediately comment on the deadly attack in Damascus which comes at a time of soaring tensions over its Gaza war against Palestinian militants Hamas, and intensifying violence between Israel and Iran’s allies.