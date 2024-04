GOOD MORNING.

TUSLA

1. A number of teenagers, displaced by war in Ukraine and living in privately operated residential care homes in Ireland, have been dropped to Tusla head offices by company staff who wanted to discharge them from the care of the homes over safeguarding concerns, The Journal understands.

Unemployment

2. A new report has found that “considerably lower” rates of educational qualifications in Northern Ireland are a “key driver” of the region’s lower employment rates when compared to the Republic of Ireland.

Reshuffle

3. Today the new Taoiseach Simon Harris will confirm the final additions to his ministerial team by filling the remaining minister of state positions.

Ministers of State, also referred to as junior ministers, are appointed by Cabinet which will sit at midday today.

Fire

4. A fire at a building in Hong Kong has killed at least five people and left another 27 injured.

Police said they were still receiving calls from people inside the building asking for help.

Factcheck

5. Claims that psychiatric patients attending Canadian Emergency Rooms are given leaflets offering assisted dying as a healthcare option have been spread in the wake of the Oireachtas Commission on Assisted dying.

The claim, which was made by the chairman of the Oireachtas committee, Michael Healy-Rae, has been contracted by Canadian authorities.

So who is right?

Cannabis

6. Three men were arrested following the seizure of approximately €700,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants and cannabis herb in Co Roscommon.

Gardaí carried out a search operation at a property in Loughglynn at around 3.30pm yesterday.

Ballycoolin

7. Firefighters attended the scene of a large fire at an industrial unit in Ballycoolin in north Co Dublin last night.

Members of Dublin Fire Brigade responded at a 999 call and when they arrived they found ”a well developed fire with smoke drifting across the locality”.

EU Migration pact

8. MEPS are set to vote today on reform of asylum policies that charities have said would make it harder for refugees to seek protection.

The new Migration and Asylum Pact is a package of 10 laws drawn up after years of negotiations that aim to get European Union countries to act together on migration.