THREE MEN HAVE been arrested following the seizure of approximately €700,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants and cannabis herb in Co Roscommon.

Gardaí carried out a search operation at a property in Loughglynn at around 3.30pm today.

The search was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation under Operation Tara, targeting suspected cannabis growhouses.

During the course, of the search a large-scale cannabis cultivation operation was discovered, gardaí said.

Cannabis plants and cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €700,000 was seized by investigating gardaí.

All drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

Three men, aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Garda stations in Co Roscommon.

Investigations are ongoing.