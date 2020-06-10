This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Wednesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 10 Jun 2020, 8:42 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Mostovyi Sergii Igorevich
Image: Shutterstock/Mostovyi Sergii Igorevich

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #WESTMEATH: A 13-year-old boy has died following a single vehicle collision in Co Westmeath overnight. The incident has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC).

2. #HOTELS: Hoteliers say there has been a spike in bookings after the announcement of an “accelerated” road map to reopen Ireland, but added that further clarity is needed on the two-metre social distancing rule, music events, and weddings.

3. #ECONOMY: Over the next three months, a quarter of businesses expect to have earnings that are 70% below their usual level, according to a survey published by Chambers Ireland.

4. #ANTIFA: US President Donald Trump has been criticised after proposing an unfounded conspiracy theory that a 75-year-old protester in New York state who was pushed over by police last week is a member of Antifa.

5. #HOUSING: Housing associations in Ireland provided 41% of the total long-term social housing units in 2019, and took 5,000 households off the social-housing waiting list, according to the Irish Council for Social Housing.

6. #PERSONAL INJURIES: Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has launched a consultation seeking views on the manner in which the discount rate in personal injuries cases should be set.

7. #RACISM: More controversial statues in England and Wales could be taken down after a raft of councils vowed to review such monuments amid anti-racism protests across the country.

8. #HONG KONG: At least 25 people were arrested as hundreds marched in Hong Kong to mark a year since the start of mass protests there. 

9. #COVID-19: A top WHO official has clarified her remarks that transmission of Covid-19 from asymptomatic carriers was “very rare”, citing a “misunderstanding”.

