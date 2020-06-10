The 9 at 9: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #WESTMEATH: A 13-year-old boy has died following a single vehicle collision in Co Westmeath overnight. The incident has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC).

2. #HOTELS: Hoteliers say there has been a spike in bookings after the announcement of an “accelerated” road map to reopen Ireland, but added that further clarity is needed on the two-metre social distancing rule, music events, and weddings.

3. #ECONOMY: Over the next three months, a quarter of businesses expect to have earnings that are 70% below their usual level, according to a survey published by Chambers Ireland.

4. #ANTIFA: US President Donald Trump has been criticised after proposing an unfounded conspiracy theory that a 75-year-old protester in New York state who was pushed over by police last week is a member of Antifa.

5. #HOUSING: Housing associations in Ireland provided 41% of the total long-term social housing units in 2019, and took 5,000 households off the social-housing waiting list, according to the Irish Council for Social Housing.

6. #PERSONAL INJURIES: Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has launched a consultation seeking views on the manner in which the discount rate in personal injuries cases should be set.

7. #RACISM: More controversial statues in England and Wales could be taken down after a raft of councils vowed to review such monuments amid anti-racism protests across the country.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

8. #HONG KONG: At least 25 people were arrested as hundreds marched in Hong Kong to mark a year since the start of mass protests there.

9. #COVID-19: A top WHO official has clarified her remarks that transmission of Covid-19 from asymptomatic carriers was “very rare”, citing a “misunderstanding”.