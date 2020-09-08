The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: Progress must be made in crunch negotiations this week in order to broker a deal in time for the end of the Brexit transition period, the UK’s chief negotiator Lord Frost has warned his EU counterpart Michel Barnier.

2. #BREXIT 2.0: Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is bringing what is described as a “significant paper” on Brexit trade preparations to Cabinet today.

3. #PUBS: Cabinet is today set to decide when so-called ‘wet pubs’ around the country can reopen.

4. #CORRUPTION: Fraud gardaí investigating irregularities at the Kildare and Wicklow Education Training Board suspect a group of people was involved in alleged corruption at the statutory body.

5. #PREGNANCY: There have been calls for restrictions to be lifted in hospitals to allow partners of pregnant women accompany them to appointments and to be with them for their whole labour.

6. #DUBLIN: Google has cancelled its plan to lease a 202,000-sq-ft office space in Dublin’s docklands, a spokesperson has confirmed.

7. #COVID-19: Suspected Covid-19 cases recorded in the UK at the peak of the pandemic were three times higher than the number of officially confirmed cases, new research has claimed.

8. #CHINA: Two high-profile Australian journalists fled China overnight fearing arrest on national security charges, as Beijing pursues a targeted crackdown on foreign media.

