The 8 at 8: Monday

1. #COVID: The Covid-19 sub-committee will meet later today to discuss restrictions and opening schools, ahead of the publication of the government’s updated Living with Covid plan this week.

2. #ECONOMY: Construction and retail likely to be the first industries allowed to reopen once the spread of Covid-19 slows, while hospitality will face a longer wait.

3. #VACCINES: The government has said that 100,000 vaccinations will take place this week, with Ireland set to receive one million doses a month from April onwards.

4. #NORTHERN IRELAND: DUP leader Arlene Foster and senior party MPs are launching legal action challenging the Northern Ireland Protocol.

5. #HEDGEROWS: Ireland is losing an abundance of its hedgerow heritage every year – with at least 3,000km cut back by local authorities since 2018 during the prohibited season between March and August.

6. #OPENING HOURS: Extending opening hours for nightclubs and changes to licencing look set to come into effect, with a sweeping modernisation of Irish licencing laws by Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

7. #ENGLAND: Schools, socialising and some sports are set to return next month under the British government’s plan to relax coronavirus lockdown restrictions in England.

8. #FRAUD: Four in five people have been targeted by bank fraudsters last year, according to new research published today.