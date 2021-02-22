The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #COVID: The Covid-19 sub-committee will meet later today to discuss restrictions and opening schools, ahead of the publication of the government’s updated Living with Covid plan this week.
2. #ECONOMY: Construction and retail likely to be the first industries allowed to reopen once the spread of Covid-19 slows, while hospitality will face a longer wait.
3. #VACCINES: The government has said that 100,000 vaccinations will take place this week, with Ireland set to receive one million doses a month from April onwards.
4. #NORTHERN IRELAND: DUP leader Arlene Foster and senior party MPs are launching legal action challenging the Northern Ireland Protocol.
5. #HEDGEROWS: Ireland is losing an abundance of its hedgerow heritage every year – with at least 3,000km cut back by local authorities since 2018 during the prohibited season between March and August.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
6. #OPENING HOURS: Extending opening hours for nightclubs and changes to licencing look set to come into effect, with a sweeping modernisation of Irish licencing laws by Justice Minister Helen McEntee.
7. #ENGLAND: Schools, socialising and some sports are set to return next month under the British government’s plan to relax coronavirus lockdown restrictions in England.
8. #FRAUD: Four in five people have been targeted by bank fraudsters last year, according to new research published today.
COMMENTS