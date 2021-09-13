The 9 at 9: Monday

GOOD MORNING.

Ivermectin

1. The HSE has warned of the dangers of using unproven Covid-19 treatments after it emerged that nearly 5,000 units of ivermectin – typically used as a horse dewormer – have been seized over a 12-month period during the pandemic.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority confirmed to The Journal that 4,958 units of the medication were seized between July 2020 and July 2021.

It represents an increase of over 3,000% on the previous 12 months when just 158 units were seized, Garreth MacNamee writes in today’s lead story.

Fine Gael

2. There’s a busy week in politics ahead, with the annual Fine Gael think-in taking place in the Trim Castle Hotel in Co Meath today and tomorrow.

The meeting comes following weeks of controversy for a number of Fine Gael TDs.

Sinn Féin is set to table a motion of no-confidence in Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney in the Dáil this week as the controversy surrounding the planned appointment of former minister Katherine Zappone as a special envoy to the United Nations rumbles on.

CAB

3. Proceeds of crime, and actions under revenue and social protection provisions, yielded in excess of €4.2 million to the Exchequer in 2020, the Criminal Assets Bureau has said in its annual report.

A return of further €1 million was also returned to the Exchequer under section 24 of the Criminal Justice Act 1994, which allows for the confiscation of assets of a person who has been convicted of drug trafficking.

Defence Forces

4. The Terms of Independent Review into harassment and bullying in the Defence Forces will be finalised this week, Defence Minister Simon Coveney has said.

Coveney today expressed “concern for the welfare of the women who recounted their experiences on the Women of Honour programme on RTÉ Radio” on Saturday, and expressed “significant concern about the allegations made”.

“All members of the Defence Forces have a right to be treated with respect, equality and dignity and to carry out their duties free from any form of sexual harassment, harassment or bullying,” he said in a statement.

Covid-19

5. The CEO the HSE has said that it may be time to reconsider keeping children out of school if they are deemed a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case but have no symptoms.

Paul Reid said there has been a surge in demand for testing since children returned to school, with the HSE suspending walk-in testing due to the level of demand.

Reid told Newstalk there are “disproportionate” levels of the virus among young people. It is estimated that as many as 12,000 children are temporarily out of school as close contacts of someone with the virus.

Lockdowns

6. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “dead set” on avoiding further lockdown, reports have suggested, as he prepares to set out his plan to get England through coronavirus over the autumn and winter.

Johnson is expected to address the country via a press conference tomorrow to underline how vaccinations will be a central part of the response to coronavirus in the coming months.

US Open

7. World number two Daniil Medvedev has won the US Open men’s singles title with a straight sets victory over world number one Novak Djokovic. The 25-year-old won 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to win his first major.

Djokovic was hoping to record the first calendar-year grand slam since 1969 and to move ahead of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal by becoming the winner of the most majors in men’s tennis.

Morning Memo

8. Is it too early to be talking and worrying about Christmas? Maybe in a chronological sense, Ian Curran writes in today’s Morning Memo. In an economic sense, the seasonal rush has already begun and already sky-high shipping costs could be about to get a lot steeper.

Meanwhile, Epic Games’ victory over Apple in a California court last week wasn’t the clear-cut win that it might have been for the Fortnite maker.

However, the ruling is likely to at least somewhat loosen Apple’s dominance over its own App Store. The decision might also be helpful for European regulators, who are also investigating the iPhone-maker for alleged anti-competitive behaviour based on a similar complaint by the game-maker.

Weather

9. And finally, the weather. Met Éireann says it will generally be cloudy and misty this morning, with the best of any sunny spells in northern areas.

Most areas are dry but showery rain in south Munster will gradually spread northwards across the rest of the country through the day. There will be some heavy showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms, giving a risk of localised flooding. Highest temperatures will range from 16 to 20 degrees Celsius.