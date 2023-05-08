GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Nature habitats

1. Ireland has yet to take action to protect at least 40 sensitive nature habitats, despite an imminent decision in the European Court of Justice case taken by the European Commission in which the Government has been accused of infringing environmental law.

In our lead story this morning, an analysis of a list of sites released to environmental campaigners shows that several dozen sites have still not been designated in legislation as Special Areas of Conservation (SAC), which are places recognised as sensitive habitats that support flora and fauna.

Afghan Admissions Programme

2. There have been 434 applications approved under Ireland’s special Afghan Admission Programme since it was launched in 2021.

The programme was set up in the immediate aftermath of the Taliban seizing power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

It was intended to be used to bring over immediate family members of Afghans living in Ireland, with priority being given to the most vulnerable, such as the elderly, women, girls and people with disabilities.

Dallas shooting

3. Officials are investigating whether the man believed to have killed eight people at a shopping centre in Dallas had an interest in white supremacist ideology, according to a local police officer.

Marcelo Garcia, 33, was shot dead by a police officer near the suburban Allen Premier Outlets after the shootings on Saturday.

Belfast hostage situation

4. A man has been arrested in Belfast after he allegedly entered a hotel with what appeared to be a gun and held someone hostage.

The PSNI paid credit to staff and guests of the hotel who coped with the “terrifying ordeal” which was resolved shortly after police arrived at the scene on Ormeau Avenue yesterday evening around 7pm.

Nobody was physically harmed during the incident and the man remains in custody. PSNI officers remained at the scene last night.

Baby bundles

5. Several hundred expectant parents will receive “baby bundles” this week as part of a pilot programme to provide households with some of the essentials needed for a newborn.

The gift bundle will include essential items for newborns such as a babygrow, vest and socks, as well as key items for the baby’s development, such as a teething ring, children’s books and a soft ball.

Ovarian cancer

6. Most Irish women are not confident that they would notice symptoms of ovarian cancer, according to new research commissioned by the Irish Network for Gynaecological Oncology (INGO).

The research, which was carried out ahead of World Ovarian Cancer Day, examined how widespread knowledge of the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer were among women in Ireland.

Some 400 women in Ireland are diagnosed with ovarian cancer every year, with almost 300 deaths from the disease annually. It is the fourth-leading cause of cancer-related death in Irish women.

Late Late Show

7. RTÉ presenter Claire Byrne has said she did not enter any “meaningful discussions” about potentially becoming the next host of The Late Late Show.

Byrne said in a statement on Instagram yesterday that her decision not to pursue the role came “after a long period of deliberation” about the impact of the job on her work and personal life.

Texas crash

8. The death toll from a vehicle hitting a crowd of people waiting for a bus outside a migrant shelter in Texas has risen to eight, local police said.

Brownsville police investigator Martin Sandoval confirmed the eighth death, but said police were unsure whether yesterday morning’s collision in the border city was deliberate.