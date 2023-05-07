Advertisement

# byrned out
Claire Byrne says she did not enter any 'meaningful discussions' about Late Late show job
Byrne made an additional statement about not taking the job after reporting from the Business Post.
54 minutes ago

RTE PRESENTER CLAIRE Byrne has said she did not enter any “meaningful discussions” about potentially becoming the next host of The Late Late Show.

Byrne said in a statement on Instagram today that her decision not to pursue the role came “after a long period of deliberation” about the impact of the job on her work and personal life.

The Business Post reported today that RTÉ was willing to significantly change the format of the Late Late as part of efforts to convince Byrne to take the job.

Byrne’s statement said: “I did not enter any meaningful discussion with anyone in RTE about the position, nor was I offered it.

“My reasons for opting out were exactly as outlined in the statement I issued on Thursday last week.”

Ryan Tubridy’s last episode as host of the 61-year-old show will be on 26 May.

Byrne said earlier this week that she was prioritising her young family and her radio show, Today with Claire Byrne.

She added in the caption of her Instagram post: “There is a lot of speculation in the press today … We all have better things to be getting on with now so that’s the last anyone will hear from me about it!”

Prime Time’s Miriam O’Callaghan ruled herself out of the contest in the days after Tubridy announced his exit.

The Business Post also reported that O’Callaghan and Drive Time presenter Sarah McInerney, who also ruled herself out, were not in consideration.

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
