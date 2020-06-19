The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COLM HORKAN: Tributes have been paid to Detective Garda Colm Horkan who was shot dead in Castlerea in the early hours of Thursday morning.

2. #NCT: Taxi drivers could be unable to work for weeks as they cannot secure an NCT appointment before their taxi licence needs to be renewed.

3. #DIRECT PROVISION: The Department of Justice & Equality last month made an “urgent request” to Direct Provision centre owners to help them challenge what it called “clearly false” allegations made online about conditions in Ireland’s asylum accommodation system.

4. #SNIP SNIP: Barbers and hairdressers should allowed to reopen at the end of the month, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has recommended.

5. #CYBER ATTACK: Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said the country was under a broad cyberattack from a “state-based actor” targeting government, public services and businesses.

6. #ADVERTISING: The Health Service Executive spent more than €1 million on advertising to warn the public about the impact of Covid-19 during the first two months of the crisis.

7. #NEW ZEALAND: A police officer has been killed and a second injured after being shot in New Zealand.

8. #CONNOLLY HOSPITAL: A group of medical researchers say the government should issue a warning about the dangers of DIY after a rise in domestic-related injuries during the Covid-19 lockdown.

9. #THE WEATHER: It’s not good.