Dublin: 1 °C Monday 2 December, 2019
The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 2 Dec 2019, 7:55 AM
36 minutes ago 1,456 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4914273
Image: Shutterstock/Vladislav Noseek
Image: Shutterstock/Vladislav Noseek

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DUBLIN: Gardaí in Dublin have launched a crackdown on “nuisance” hand-to-hand drug deals taking place at well-known hot-spots for dealing in the city centre following a growing number of complaints. 

2. #DUNDALK: The family of a man shot dead in Dundalk, Co Louth in 1976 will this morning meet with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris. His family have long maintained Seamus Ludlow was an innocent victim of a loyalist death squad. 

3. #DOCTORS: Hospital doctors are to be balloted on protest measures including strike action, the Irish Medical Organisation union has said.

4. #GALWAY: Some Travellers in Galway are living in poor and inadequate living conditions, according to a new report. Many are living with “sinking” kitchens and toilets, while others lack heat and cooking facilities. 

5. #TRIBUTES: A vigil will be held today to pay tribute to the victims of the London Bridge terror attack, which will be attended by the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. 

6. TAX: Finance minister Paschal Donohoe was urged not to make any changes to a special tax deal available to high-earning executives ahead of this year’s Budget. Business minister Heather Humphreys said that “for reputational reasons” the government shouldn’t remove the tax relief scheme. 

7. #TRAINS: Minister for Transport Shane Ross has announced a €1 billion investment in Ireland’s heavy rail infrastructure over the next five years – the funding will be spent on track relaying, signalling improvements and safety-related initiatives. 

8. #PRINCE ANDREW: The BBC will tonight air an interview with an alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim who claims she slept with the Duke of York when she was a teenager. 

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

