Monday 2 December, 2019
Woman who alleges she slept with Prince Andrew when she was a teenager to appear in BBC interview

The Panorama programme will air on BBC One tonight.

By Press Association Monday 2 Dec 2019, 7:27 AM
Prince Andrew spoke to the BBC in an interview last month
Image: Mark Harrison/BBC
Image: Mark Harrison/BBC

PANORAMA’S INTERVIEW WITH an alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim who claims she slept with the Duke of York when she was a teenager is to be broadcast this evening.

The BBC One investigative programme entitled The Prince And The Epstein Scandal has been extended to run for an hour.

It will feature Virginia Giuffre’s first UK television interview.

Giuffre will tell her story and reveal new details about her time with Epstein, the BBC said.

Reporter Darragh MacIntyre will also examine Ghislaine Maxwell’s alleged role in Epstein’s prolific sex offending.

Andrew’s attempts to defend himself against Giuffre’s accusations and explain his friendship with Epstein, a convicted paedophile, in a BBC Newsnight interview were branded a “car crash” and led to him withdrawing from public duties.

He was widely criticised for failing to show remorse for his association with the disgraced financier or empathy with Epstein’s victims during his television appearance.

He has resigned from a large number of patronages and seen organisations he was once involved with sever ties.

Giuffre claimed in court papers in Florida that she was forced to have sex with Andrew when she was aged 17, below the state’s age of consent.

Andrew strenuously denies the claims, and Buckingham Palace has branded the allegations “false and without any foundation”, stating: “Any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors” by the duke was “categorically untrue”.

Giuffre alleges the duke slept with her on three separate occasions, twice while she was underage.

Related Reads

25.11.19 Prince Andrew 'standing back' from over 200 patronages amid ongoing criticism
21.11.19 Explainer: Why has Prince Andrew stepped aside from public duties?
17.11.19 'Unbecoming? He was a sex offender': UK papers tear into Prince Andrew after BBC interview

During his Newsnight interview, the duke said an alleged encounter with Giuffre in 2001 did not happen as he spent the day with his daughter, Princess Beatrice, taking her to Pizza Express in Woking for a party.

Giuffre alleged the duke sweated heavily as they danced at London nightclub Tramp.

But Andrew said he had a medical condition at the time, after suffering an overdose of adrenaline in the Falklands War when he was shot at, which meant he did not sweat.

Epstein killed himself in August in a New York prison while he was being held on sex trafficking charges.

The programme will air on BBC One on Monday at 9pm.

