GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a renewed appeal for information on the 20th anniversary of the murder of Emer O’Loughlin in Co Clare.

On 8 April 2005, human remains were discovered in a mobile home close to where Emer O’Loughlin (23) lived with her boyfriend at Ballybornagh, Tubber.

The mobile home, which belonged to a man named John Griffin, had been completely destroyed by fire.

The human remains discovered inside were later identified as being Emer’s.

On 19 May 2010, gardaí exhumed Emer’s remains, which were then removed to University Hospital Galway where forensic anthropology tests were conducted.

The tests indicated that Emer had died a violent death, and as a result, the investigation was upgraded to murder.

Investigating gardaí say they are hopeful that the public can assist with efforts to trace John Griffin, formerly of the Mervue area of Galway City.

Extensive searches were conducted along the coastline for Griffin following the discovery of his clothing, but he has never been sighted nor has his body ever been recovered.

The last confirmed sighting of him was on the Aran Island of Inis Mór.

Gardaí never received a Missing Person report in respect of Griffin and believe that he is still alive and that at the time of his disappearance, he was assisted by a person or persons in leaving the island of Inis Mór.

Gardaí believe that John Griffin, who is also known as “Fozzie”, may have information that will assist them and are eager to interview him as part of the investigation.

John Griffin is described as being 5 ft 11 inches in height, and is now 57 years of age.

Advertisement

He is of a slight build and bald on the top of his head.

He often sported a beard, which was shaved off on occasion.

He has a distinctive Egyptian ‘Eye of Horus’ tattoo on his throat area and speaks with a local accent.

Gardaí have released the following image, which features Griffin in the top left hand corner, next to an ‘Eye of Horus’ symbol.

In the top right hand side of the image is a map of where Emer’s remains were found, and on the bottom of the image are three photos of Emer.

Images of John ‘Fozzie’ Griffin, an ‘Eye of Horus’ symbol, and Emer O’Loughlin Garda Press Office Garda Press Office

Gardaí have also asked the public if they have any piece of information which they feel might be relevant to the investigation to make contact.

Today is the 20th year of Emer’s death and a garda spokesperson said that her family are still struggling to come to terms with her loss and are asking for the public’s assistance to bring them closure.

A garda spokesperson remarked: “If you believe you maybe in a position to bring closure and get justice for them, gardaí would like to hear from you.

“Do you have any information that may assist with the investigation? Gardaí may have spoken to you previously and due to the passage of time, you may now feel better placed to assist with the investigation.”

Gardaí are also appealed to anyone who may have seen or spoken to John Griffin, also known as ‘Fozzie’, at the time or in the intervening years.

The garda spokesperson said anyone who comes forward with information will be treated with sensitivity and compassion by the investigation team.

Anyone with information can contact Gort Garda Station on 091 636400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.