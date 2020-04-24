The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1.#DANGEROUS: Donald Trump has been criticised for suggesting that disinfectant could possibly be injected as a treatment against Covid-19. Medical experts quickly warned that such an idea was wrong and dangerous.

2. #NURSING HOMES: As government figures increasingly suggest that the Covid-19 outbreak in nursing homes was somewhat inevitable, staff and senior figures argue that there wasn’t enough preparation at the start of the pandemic.

3. #COURT: A Dublin man who failed to show up for a court appearance three years ago to face tax fraud charges was arrested last week as he was travelling around during the Covid-19 lockdown.

4. #ECONOMY: Over half of Irish consumers believe that the Covid-19 crisis will affect their household finances either substantially or somewhat.

5. #GARDAÍ: A gang is suspected of carrying out up to 30 incidents of catalytic converter theft from cars in the Dublin region in the last two months.

6. #CANADA: The country’s worst mass shooting started as a domestic dispute between the gunman and his girlfriend, who survived the attack, a police official has said.

7. #WAGE SUBSIDY: Trade unions have written to the government to highlight an anomaly for women returning from maternity leave applying for the wage subsidy scheme.

8. #EU: An economic package worth €500 billion has been endorsed by EU leaders and is to be in place by 1 June to help European countries begin recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.