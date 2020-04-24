This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s all you need to know as you start your day.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 24 Apr 2020, 7:50 AM
Image: Shutterstock/ktasimar
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1.#DANGEROUS: Donald Trump has been criticised for suggesting that disinfectant could possibly be injected as a treatment against Covid-19. Medical experts quickly warned that such an idea was wrong and dangerous. 

2. #NURSING HOMES: As government figures increasingly suggest that the Covid-19 outbreak in nursing homes was somewhat inevitable, staff and senior figures argue that there wasn’t enough preparation at the start of the pandemic. 

3. #COURT: A Dublin man who failed to show up for a court appearance three years ago to face tax fraud charges was arrested last week as he was travelling around during the Covid-19 lockdown.

4. #ECONOMY: Over half of Irish consumers believe that the Covid-19 crisis will affect their household finances either substantially or somewhat.

5. #GARDAÍ: A gang is suspected of carrying out up to 30 incidents of catalytic converter theft from cars in the Dublin region in the last two months. 

6. #CANADA: The country’s worst mass shooting started as a domestic dispute between the gunman and his girlfriend, who survived the attack, a police official has said.

7. #WAGE SUBSIDY: Trade unions have written to the government to highlight an anomaly for women returning from maternity leave applying for the wage subsidy scheme.

8. #EU: An economic package worth €500 billion has been endorsed by EU leaders and is to be in place by 1 June to help European countries begin recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. 

