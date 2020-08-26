This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 26 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Wednesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 26 Aug 2020, 7:50 AM
1 hour ago 3,967 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5186267
Image: Shutterstock/auns85
Image: Shutterstock/auns85

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HOGAN: Pressure is continuing to build on EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan, after Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said that he had “breached public health guidelines”. 

2. #MUST WATCH: Top health officials will face questions about meat plants and schools at the Dáil’s Covid-19 committee today. 

3. #IT’S FREE: Almost half of people don’t know that calling their GP to discuss Covid-19 symptoms is free, according to new research. 

4. #SOCIAL DISTANCE: Current social distancing guidelines are based on outdated science and experiences of past viruses, researches have argued in the BMJ journal. 

5. #USA: First Lady Melania Trump offered her sympathies to those affected by coronavirus and sought to portray her husband as an uncompromising leader on the second night of the scaled-down Republican National Convention.

6. #JACOB BLAKE: The family lawyer for a black man shot by police in the US have said that Jacob Blake is paralysed and it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again.

7. #SCHOOLS: Teachers say they’re worried about the return to school, many of which will re-open in the coming days with new Covid-19 restrictions. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #DÁIL: TDs have criticised the lack of time allocated as part of the return of the Dáil next week, to discuss issues such as the reopening of schools and the golfgate controversy.

9. #ANGER: The SDLP has described as “disgusting” comments made by Martina Anderson in which the Sinn Féin MLA said a compensation scheme for injured Troubles victims would “discriminate, criminalise and exclude”. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie