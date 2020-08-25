Opposition TDs criticise 'unbelievable' lack of Dáil time next week to discuss schools and golfgate

TDS HAVE CRITICISED the lack of time allocated as part of the return of the Dáil next week, to discuss issues such as the reopening of schools and the golfgate controversy.

There seems to be just one session planned at 2pm Wednesday for the announcement of the new Minister for Agriculture, and a “response to Covid-19″ session after that.

Over the weekend, a decision by the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan meant that the Dáil will reconvene after the schools reopen next Monday.

A number of TDs have criticised the government’s decision not to reconvene the Dáil for the full three days next week, arguing that the golfgate controversy and the reopening of schools needed the scrutiny of the opposition and backbenchers.

The Dáil was due to return on Tuesday 15 September, with the normal schedule of Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday sessions each week.

It was assumed that the Dáil would instead reconvene on Tuesday, 1 September – but it is now looking more likely that it will reconvene on Wednesday 2 September for only a portion of the day.

Sinn Féin Chief Whip Pádraig Mac Lochlainn said that reconvening the Dáil for just half a day next week “is further evidence that they are out of touch with the real anger of the Irish people” at recent developments.

The Donegal TD said that it had been assumed that the Dáil would reconvene on 1 September for a typical Dáil week of three-day sittings, which would allow for Leader’s Questions, Taoiseach’s Questions, Minister’s Questions and a range of Dáil statements.

Instead, we have been advised that we are to reconvene on Wednesday 2 September at 2pm for half a day, to facilitate the appointment of another Minister as well as some time to deal with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic response.

“This is simply not good enough and it is evidence of a government that is out of touch with the real anger out there and that they still don’t get it.

“I am calling on the Government to go back to the drawing board and to bring back a substantive Dáil sitting of three days for next week that assures the Irish public that their parliament is back to work and dealing with the issues that matter to them and where the Government can be fully held to account.”

People-Before-Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said that the proposed Dáil schedule for next week is “totally unacceptable”.

Boyd Barrett said his party have sought debates next week on areas such as health, education, justice, as well as statements on the Golfgate scandal and Leaders’ Questions.

PBP is also calling for the Dáil Business Committee to sit, which is responsible for scheduling the Dáil Business. But following correspondence with the Business Committee, that the only business for the Dáil next week will be the announcement of the new Minister for Agriculture.

Boyd Barrett said that this was “unbelievable and unacceptable”.

The Dún Laoghaire TD continued: “I am quite frankly stunned that next week, after the public and opposition parties have been clamouring for the Dáil to be recalled, that the government is proposing it only sit on Wednesday and with the only proposed business being the announcement of the new Minister for Agriculture and another session on “response to Covid 19″, with no details as to what this would include.

The Dáil, next week, needs to be a regular three day sitting with Leaders’ Questions for all political groupings, questions to the Ministers for Health, to debate the new Covid restrictions; Justice, because of the concern that the proposed additional powers for the Gardaí will be rushed through without adequate debate; and Education, because of the extreme public unease about the return to school procedures.

“It also beggars belief that there is not time set aside for statements on the massive scandal that is Golfgate. This issue presents a massive problem for the government and implicates both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

“It is clear that the government is trying their best to ride this scandal out. It is not acceptable that we do not have statements this week about the shocking revelations from the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner.”

Labour’s education spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin has called for the Ministers with responsibility for Education and Special Education to address the Dáil and Seanad when the Oireachtas resumes next week.

“The Ministers need to explain how they will address the concerns expressed by school transport providers who will not be able to procure enough vehicles in advance of next week to comply with NPHET advice to run at 50% capacity and how they will ensure the viability of privately operated school transport services who will not be able to economically justify running services at 50% capacity.

Furthermore, there are issues that need to be addressed in relation to absenteeism and keeping a child with a high temperature home from school for a number of days.

“The Minister needs to explain how this will be cleared with Tusla if a child is absent from school for more than twenty days,” the former secondary-school teacher said.