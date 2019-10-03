The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #WEATHER WARNING: Storm Lorenzo is set to batter the west of the country as it sweeps in across Ireland later today. Met Éireann has warned that the effects of Lorenzo will begin to be felt across the country this morning.

2. #FOI: A prominent anti-racism campaign by the National Transport Authority prompted a slew of complaints from members of the public – including accusations that the campaign was ‘anti-white’.

3. #BREXIT: Boris Johnson is preparing for 10 days of “intensive discussions” as he seeks backing from EU leaders for his Brexit blueprint, PA reports.

4. #AIRBUS FIGHT: A range of goods from Ireland and the rest of the European Union are to be hit with new US tariffs. The Irish products affected include cheese, liqueurs, cordials, pork, yogurt, butter, fruit and mussels.

5. #FOSSIL FUELS: The use of fracked gas from the United States being imported and used for Ireland’s energy needs has faced criticism from opposition parties in the Dáil over two consecutive days, a debate on the issue is scheduled for later today.

6. #MAC MILLER: US prosecutors say three men arrested during the investigation into rapper Mac Miller’s deadly overdose last year have now been charged with providing the drugs that killed him.

7. #SECRETARIES: Trade Union Fórsa and the Department of Education have both agreed to begin talks at the Workplace Relations Commission in a bid to resolve a dispute involving school secretaries.

8. #HIDDEN HOMELESSNESS: Almost three in 10 Irish adults know someone who is living with housing exclusion, or who has done so in the past 12 months, according to research published by the Simon Communities of Ireland today.

9. #IMPEACHMENT: US President Donald Trump has lashed out against the investigation into his dealings with Ukraine, hours after House Democratic leaders warned the White House to expect a subpoena for documents.

