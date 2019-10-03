This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 3 October, 2019
Three charged with providing drugs that killed rapper Mac Miller

Miller (26) died last year of an accidental overdose of the powerful opioid fentanyl.

By Press Association Thursday 3 Oct 2019, 7:45 AM
US rapper Mac Miller
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

US PROSECUTORS SAY three men arrested during the investigation into rapper Mac Miller’s deadly overdose last year have now been charged with providing the drugs that killed him.

A grand jury indictment unsealed in Los Angeles accuses the men of conspiring and distributing cocaine and oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl that caused Miller’s death last year.

They were previously charged with drug-related offences and did not face the allegation that their drugs led to Miller’s death.

Miller’s beats and rhymes, with their frank expressions of drug use and depression, made him a respected figure among fans, including some of the biggest names in hip-hop.

The Pittsburgh native, whose real name was Malcolm James Myers McCormick, was in a two-year relationship with Ariana Grande that ended earlier in 2018.

After his death, the pop star posted a loving video of him on her Instagram page and released a song, “Thank U Next,” that affectionately mentioned him.

With reporting from Associated Press 

