The 8 at 8: Wednesday

1. #TENSIONS: Stormont ministers have again failed to agree on fresh coronavirus restrictions for Northern Ireland amid fraying relations at the top of the power-sharing administration.
2. #WINTER PLAN: Private hospitals will play a role in the event of a surge in Covid-19 hospitalisations, according to HSE boss Paul Reid.
3 . #SHOPPING BOOM: An Post is asking customers to bear with it as it deals with a 130% increase in the volume of packages and parcels compared to 2019.
4. #APPY DAYS: Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok is set to create two hundred new jobs in Ireland over the next three months.
5. #CHRISTMAS TRAVEL: From midnight 29 November, travellers arriving into Ireland from so-called ‘red’ regions in the EU will be allowed to move freely once they pass a PCR Covid-19 test five days following their arrival.
6. #YOU’RE HIRED: A day after Donald Trump fired Defence Secretary Mark Esper, three staunch loyalists to the president have been appointed to senior defence jobs.
7. #OUSTED: Hong Kong has disqualified four pro-democracy legislators after Beijing passed a resolution that would allow the local government to remove politicians from their positions if they are deemed a threat to national security.
8. #LEAKS: A Dáil confidence motion in Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was won by the government last night, following a testy debate.
