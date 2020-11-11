The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #TENSIONS: Stormont ministers have again failed to agree on fresh coronavirus restrictions for Northern Ireland amid fraying relations at the top of the power-sharing administration.

2. #WINTER PLAN: Private hospitals will play a role in the event of a surge in Covid-19 hospitalisations, according to HSE boss Paul Reid.

3 . #SHOPPING BOOM: An Post is asking customers to bear with it as it deals with a 130% increase in the volume of packages and parcels compared to 2019.

4. #APPY DAYS: Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok is set to create two hundred new jobs in Ireland over the next three months.

5. #CHRISTMAS TRAVEL: From midnight 29 November, travellers arriving into Ireland from so-called ‘red’ regions in the EU will be allowed to move freely once they pass a PCR Covid-19 test five days following their arrival.

6. #YOU’RE HIRED: A day after Donald Trump fired Defence Secretary Mark Esper, three staunch loyalists to the president have been appointed to senior defence jobs.

7. #OUSTED: Hong Kong has disqualified four pro-democracy legislators after Beijing passed a resolution that would allow the local government to remove politicians from their positions if they are deemed a threat to national security.

8. #LEAKS: A Dáil confidence motion in Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was won by the government last night, following a testy debate.