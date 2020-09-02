The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DÁIL RETURNS Donegal Fianna Fáil TD (and farmer) Charlie McConalogue is expected to be named as Micheál Martin’s third agriculture minister when the Dáil reconvenes, two weeks ahead of schedule, today. Here’s what else you can expect.

2. #VINTNER IS COMING Reopening the pubs is high on the agenda of the government as TDs return. “We will have to sort the pubs next after the children get back to school,” one minister told TheJournal.ie, adding that publicans are very “disillusioned”.

3. #FRANCE 14 people accused of helping jihadist gunmen attack the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket go on trial today, five years after days of terror that sent shockwaves through France.

4. #US An interesting result from a US Democratic primary overnight: Sitting senator Ed Markey saw off a challenge from congressman Joseph Kennedy III. It’s a first-ever electoral loss in Massachusetts for the Kennedy family. (New York Times)

5. #CAMBODIA The head of the Khmer Rouge’s prison system, who admitted overseeing the torture and killings of thousands of Cambodians, has died. Kaing Guek Eav, also known as Duch, died at a hospital in Cambodia early this morning.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

6. #FIREWORKS Concerns have been raised over the “utter chaos” caused by the use of fireworks across Dublin in recent weeks, which have left residents “petrified”.

7. #MORILLO Erick Morillo, the DJ known for the 90s-era smash I Like To Move It, was found dead yesterday in Miami Beach. He was 49 years old. Morillo died just days before he was due in court for a sexual battery charge.

8. #WET START Drivers are being urged to take care on the roads amid a rainy, murky, start to the day. A Status Yellow rainfall warning for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo kicked in at 5am and lasts until 5pm that evening.