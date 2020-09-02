This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 2 September, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s what’s making the news this rainy Wednesday morning.

By Daragh Brophy Wednesday 2 Sep 2020, 7:55 AM
30 minutes ago 2,419 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5193024
Image: Shutterstock/LOUIS-MICHEL DESERT
Image: Shutterstock/LOUIS-MICHEL DESERT

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day. 

1. #DÁIL RETURNS Donegal Fianna Fáil TD (and farmer) Charlie McConalogue is expected to be named as Micheál Martin’s third agriculture minister when the Dáil reconvenes, two weeks ahead of schedule, today. Here’s what else you can expect.

2. #VINTNER IS COMING Reopening the pubs is high on the agenda of the government as TDs return. “We will have to sort the pubs next after the children get back to school,” one minister told TheJournal.ie, adding that publicans are very “disillusioned”.

3. #FRANCE 14 people accused of helping jihadist gunmen attack the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket go on trial today, five years after days of terror that sent shockwaves through France.

4. #US An interesting result from a US Democratic primary overnight: Sitting senator Ed Markey saw off a challenge from congressman Joseph Kennedy III. It’s a first-ever electoral loss in Massachusetts for the Kennedy family. (New York Times)

5. #CAMBODIA The head of the Khmer Rouge’s prison system, who admitted overseeing the torture and killings of thousands of Cambodians, has died. Kaing Guek Eav, also known as Duch, died at a hospital in Cambodia early this morning.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #FIREWORKS Concerns have been raised over the “utter chaos” caused by the use of fireworks across Dublin in recent weeks, which have left residents “petrified”. 

7. #MORILLO Erick Morillo, the DJ known for the 90s-era smash I Like To Move It, was found dead yesterday in Miami Beach. He was 49 years old. Morillo died just days before he was due in court for a sexual battery charge.

8. #WET START Drivers are being urged to take care on the roads amid a rainy, murky, start to the day. A Status Yellow rainfall warning for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo kicked in at 5am and lasts until 5pm that evening.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
@DaraghBroph
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie