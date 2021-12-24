Christmas Eve: The 9 at 9

HELLO, WE’RE ALMOST there… *jingles bells

Here’s what’s in the news today.

1. Mary Lou on a united Ireland

In an interview with The Journal, Mary Lou McDonald has said she can see “no argument” for the Republic of Ireland re-entering the Commonwealth.

In response to an Irish Times Ipsos MRBI poll that showed there was strong opposition to any change to the national flag or anthem as part of a united Ireland, McDonald said “what people raise with me is health, that don’t raise flags and emblems,” she said – adding that they are “worthy issues”.

2. Artist Eamon Ryan

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has described his personal relationship with Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan as “very good” – stating that he received a hand-painted landscape Christmas card from Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.

“I hope that’s not revealing too much. He’s a very good artist,” the Taoiseach told The Journal.

3. Christmas address

President Michael D Higgins has praised the public for their efforts in responding to the challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, telling them their actions have demonstrated “courage, resilience, patience and a deep commitment to others”.

4. Gardaí investigate Donegal deaths

Gardaí are investigating a suspected murder-suicide following the discovery of two bodies at a house in Letterkenny, Co Donegal. It is believed that the men, aged in their 80s and 50s, were father and son.

5. US police officer found guilty

Jurors have convicted a former US police officer of two manslaughter charges over the killing of Daunte Wright, a black motorist she shot during a traffic stop after she said she confused her gun for her Taser.

6. A Christmas PCR test

The HSE lead of the vaccination programme Damien McCallion said that PCR testing services would continue to operate on Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day, and that the testing system would be under pressure from the huge demand over the next few days.

7. Tuam site

Legislation which would pave the way for the site of the former mother and baby home in Tuam in Co Galway to be excavated is set to be published in February. Our reporter Órla Ryan writes that once the Certain Institutional Burials Bill passes through the Oireachtas, as expected early next year, the site of the former institution in Tuam may finally be excavated – five years after a “significant” quantity of human remains were found in a test excavation.

8. Good news!

Almost 10,000 Dunnes Stores workers have received a 10% increase in their pay. Mandate lodged a claim with the company in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic.

9. The stress of Christmas

Christmas can be an awfully stressful time for many people – here are some tips to hopefully help you get through the festive period.