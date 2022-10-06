The 8 at 8: Thursday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Student housing

1. Panicked and desperate students coming to Ireland on exchange programmes have been contacting Ireland’s Erasmus organisation as they are unable to find anywhere to live ahead of their arrival, Jamie McCarron reports this morning in our lead story.

Cliona Peters, President of Erasmus Student Network Ireland (ESN), told The Journal that the organisation is receiving dozens of emails and social media messages a day from European students who can’t secure accommodation.

Hybrid threats

2. Ireland is set to send delegates to a European centre to develop responses to so-called hybrid threats, following cabinet approval.

Hybrid threats are defined as military and non-military as well as covert and overt means which include active spreading of disinformation, cyber attacks, and economic pressure designed by an aggressive opposing state to undermine a country.

Tralee stabbing

3. A man who died in an apparent stabbing incident at a funeral in Tralee, County Kerry has been named locally as Thomas Dooley.

Aged in his 40s, Dooley was was killed during the attack that happened yesterday in the grounds of Rathass Cemetery in Tralee.

September crash

4. A woman in her 80s has died following a fatal two-car collision in Co Mayo last month.

The crash occurred on 24 September at Liscosker, Kilkelly in Co Mayo at approximately 4pm in the afternoon.

Scrubs sexual assault

5. The co-executive producer of popular US comedy series Scrubs has been charged with 18 counts of sexual assault.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney said Eric Weinberg, 62, had “relied on his Hollywood credentials” to lure young women to photo shoots where he allegedly assaulted them.

South Africa arrest

6. An Irish woman has been arrested in South Africa in connection with the murders of two men over eight years ago.

The 42-year-old woman was arrested in Bloemfontein today by the Hawks, a priority crimes unit within the South African police, after Interpol issued a warrant for her arrest.

She was detained in connection with the murders of Eoin O’Connor and Anthony Keegan in 2014.

Marc McSharry

7. There were calls at the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party this evening to have Marc MacSharry rejoin.

The Sligo-Leitrim TD resigned the party whip last year amidst controversy that surrounded Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney at the time.

Several Fianna Fáil sources confirmed a proposal was brought by TD Barry Cowen to have MacSharry reinstated in the party and was seconded by Senator Diarmuid Wilson.

Clare crash

8. A man is in critical condition and three other people have been hospitalised following a two-car collision in Co Clare yesterday evening.

The collision occurred on the R458 in the townland of Drumline in Newmarket on Fergus, Co Clare at around 6.10pm yesterday.