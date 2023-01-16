GOOD MORNING.

Drug driving

1. There are hundreds of drug driving prosecutions in limbo as lawyers and gardaí await a judgment in the High Court, Niall O’Connor reports this morning.

The Journal has learned that some contested drug driving cases have been adjourned for more than 12 months in multiple district court areas.

It is understood that cases are coming to these courts but, often, only those with defendants who plead guilty reach conclusion and are sentenced. In cases where the defendants have plead not guilty, there are delays before the district court can begin a trial.

Nepal plane crash

2. Hopes of finding any survivors after a plane with 72 people on board crashed in Nepal are now “nil”, a senior local official has said.

The Yeti Airlines ATR 72 plummeted into a steep gorge, smashed into pieces and burst into flames with 72 people on board as it approached the central city of Pokhara on Sunday, police said.

Sipo complaint

3. Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe has apologised for failing to declare a donation of services during the 2016 General Election.

On Saturday, it emerged that a complaint has been made about his election finance declarations to Sipo (the Standards in Public Office Commission) from that time.

The complaint concerns allegations that Donohoe failed to properly declare a donation from an engineering firm, Designer Group, during the 2016 general election campaign.

Northern Ireland Protocol

4. EU Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic will continue his talks with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly today as speculation mounts that Brussels and London could be nearing a breakthrough on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Today’s talks will focus on a proposal to iron out issues with post-Brexit trade arrangements affecting Northern Ireland and Britain.

Political expectations about the prospect of an accord have grown, with suggestions that cross-Channel relations have improved since Rishi Sunak became UK Prime Minister.

Weather warning

5. A Status Yellow ice warning is currently in effect nationwide, with the potential for hazardous driving conditions across the country.

Finglas stabbing

6. Gardaí have charged one man aged in his 30s in relation to the fatal assault of a man that occurred at a residence in Collins Place, Finglas, Dublin 11.

The man was arrested on Friday and is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning.

Swoosh case

7. US based sportswear giant Nike has filed legal action against a 16-year-old business owner running a sneaker consignment store in Dublin’s city centre.

Brandon Buckley is the owner of the ‘Swoosh Supplied’ shop on Upper Abbey Street, which shares a name with the term Nike uses for its famous logo.

Nike filed plenary action through the High Court to sue Buckley for allegedly infringing on its trademark.

Suella Braverman

8. A UK charity which supports torture victims has defied Home Office demands to delete a video of Tory politician Suella Braverman being confronted by a Holocaust survivor over her language on immigration.

Freedom From Torture has said the UK Home Secretary should be “ashamed” of her “dehumanising” rhetoric and it will not be “pressured into helping her hide it” by taking down the clip it posted on Twitter.