Donohoe called on to make 'full statement' over financial records from 2016 election

PUBLIC EXPENDITURE MINISTER Paschal Donohoe has been called on to make a “full statement” concerning his records from the 2016 general election.

Yesterday, it emerged that a complaint has been made about his finances to SIPO (the Standards in Public Office commission) from that time.

The complaint, which was detailed in the Sunday Independent, concerns allegations that Donohoe failed to properly declare a donation from an engineering firm during the 2016 general election campaign.

It is alleged that the firm used two company vans and six employees to erect and later remove election posters for the minister in his Dublin Central constituency.

Róisín Shortall, co-leader of the Social Democrats, has today said that the Fine Gael TD needs to make a public statement on the issue.

“I think the minister, especially given the fact that he is now the minister responsible for SIPO as Minister for Public expenditure and Reform, needs to make a very full statement on this,” she told RTÉ Radio One’s This Week programme.

“Sometimes people think that you only have to declare monetary donations but of course we are required to declare goods and services as well. And that’s what seems to be at stake here.”

Donohoe is expected to address media later today.

She said it would it would be “helpful” for Donohoe to clarify the value of work done, and that there is an onus on politicians to be “absolutely open and transparent in relation to donations of whatever kinds that we receive”.

“I would be concerned if Paschal Donohoe didn’t respect that requirement,” she said.

A spokesperson for Donohoe told the Sunday Independent that the work was carried out for free, but it was not declared to SIPO because it was worth less than relevant donation limits.

The complaint alleges that the value of the work was over the limit.

Under SIPO’s rules, candidates may accept a maximum total of €1,000 from one source over a calendar year. Corporate donations of over €200, as well as services worth more than that amount, must be declared to SIPO.