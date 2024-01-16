LAST UPDATE | 35 minutes ago
Garda sergeant charged
1. In our lead story this morning, Eoghan Dalton reports that a garda sergeant is accused of asking another, lower ranking garda to avoid making a record of an incident in which the sergeant allegedly assaulted a suspect.
On foot of an investigation by the Garda Ombudsman (GSOC) and a prosecution case taken by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), it is alleged that the more junior garda sought direction from a different superior officer before eventually making a record.
Waterford District Court heard that the garda sergeant is “fully contesting” the charges in the case, which will be heard in full later this year.
US election
2. Donald Trump won the overnight Republican party caucuses in Iowa, a crucial victory at the outset of the primary that reinforces his prospects to be sec with his party’s selection for presidential candidate.
The success comes despite Trump’s extraordinary legal challenges which could complicate his bid to return to the White House.
Last night’s results, in an historic and life-threatening cold snap are just the first in what will be a months-long effort for Trump to secure the Republican nomination for a third consecutive time. Florida governor Ron DeSantis finished in second place over former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.
Roscrea protest
3. Protests continued in Roscrea, Co Tipperary over the arrival of Ukrainian families and their children into Racket Hall hotel.
Last night, Niall O’Connor reported on the gathering of up to about 300 people who came to hear speeches by local activists, while far-right agitators spoke to locals at the hotel’s entrance, repeating many anti-immigration tropes around population replacement and so-called ‘plantations’.
Gardaí from the Public Order Unit were deployed earlier as 17 Ukrainian refugees – understood to be three families with young children – arrived to receive shelter in the hotel.
Emmy Awards
4. Irish nominees lost out as the final season of Succession dominated the Emmy Awards, scooping six prizes including best drama, at a gala that was delayed by four months due to Hollywood strikes.
The HBO show about the back-stabbing dynastic battles of a powerful media family won awards for stars Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen, while The Bear topped the comedy awards and Beef led in the limited series section.
Irish success had lain with Sharon Horgan who was up for outstanding lead actress in a drama series and outstanding writing for Bad Sisters, which was also nominated for outstanding casting for a drama series. Dearbhla Walsh, meanwhile, was nominated for outstanding director for a drama series but all missed out.
Graham Dwyer
5. Graham Dwyer’s appeal to overturn his conviction for murdering vulnerable child care worker Elaine O’Hara will be heard in the Supreme Court this morning.
Dwyer (51) was convicted of murdering Ms O’Hara by a unanimous jury verdict in March 2015 and sentenced to life in prison.
He appealed his conviction after securing declarations that the retention of mobile phone data is a breach of rights under the European Charter on Fundamental Rights.
Defence Forces tribunal
6. Tánaiste Micheál Martin will bring the terms of reference to Cabinet today for a new judge-led tribunal of inquiry into how the Defence Forces handled workplace incidents relating to discrimination, bullying, harassment, sexual assault and rape.
Martin will also ask Cabinet to approve the nomination of a judge to be the chair of the tribunal.
The inquiry follows the report of the Independent Review Group last year which detailed a catalogue of abuse allegations.
Homeless deaths
7. Ten people experiencing homelessness died per month in 2020, new data shows.
The Health Research Board (HRB) has published a report, based on national data from closed coronial files, which shows that 121 people who were experiencing homelessness died in 2020.
This is the equivalent of 10 deaths per month, and an increase on the previous year’s figure of 92.
“Behind each of these numbers is a life lost. The findings of this report highlight the very difficult situation faced by some of the most vulnerable people in our community,” HRB chief executive Dr Mairead O’Driscoll said.
Austrian millionaire
8. Over the coming days, thousands across Austria will receive an invitation to participate in a citizens’ assembly with a unique goal: to determine how to spend the €25 million fortune of a 31-year-old heiress, Marlene Engelhorn, who believes that the system that allowed her to inherit such a vast sum of money (tax free) is deeply flawed.
Austria, like many countries across the world, suffers from a wealth gap, as a small percentage of the population controls a disproportionate amount of wealth and attendant power.
Democracy around the world today faces many challenges, but also presents us with the opportunities to be creative and think about how to do things differently, writes Seána Glennon about the Marlene Engelhorn case.
