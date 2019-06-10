The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #PSC: Almost a year on, it’s still unclear if a government-commissioned probe into legality of the Public Services Card will be published.

2. #TIDY TOWNS: Ireland’s main tourist towns and cities are cleaner than ever, according to the latest survey by business group Irish Business Against Litter.

3. #PROTESTS: Hong Kong’s leader has said she has no plans to scrap a controversial plan to allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland, a day after huge crowds came out to oppose the proposal.

4. #WAR ON PLASTICS: Hotels should be banned from providing mini-toiletries in plastic bottles as part of wider efforts to reduce plastic waste, Fine Gael TD Noel Rock has said.

5. #CHILDCARE: The Minister for Children has announced 3,600 new childcare places are to be created across the country.

6. #INDIA: Six of eight men accused of the rape, torture and murder of an eight-year-old Muslim girl in Indian-administered Kashmir have been found guilty. (BBC News)

7. #THE TONYS: Broadway awards show the Tony Awards last night saw several important firsts as Ali Stroker made history as the first actor in a wheelchair to win a Tony.

8. #BOYS IN GREEN: After a promising start to his second stint in charge of the Irish football team, Mick McCarthy’s men return to the Aviva Stadium tonight to face Gibraltar.

