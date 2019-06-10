This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 10 Jun 2019, 8:09 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #PSC: Almost a year on, it’s still unclear if a government-commissioned probe into legality of the Public Services Card will be published. 

2. #TIDY TOWNS: Ireland’s main tourist towns and cities are cleaner than ever, according to the latest survey by business group Irish Business Against Litter.

3. #PROTESTS: Hong Kong’s leader has said she has no plans to scrap a controversial plan to allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland, a day after huge crowds came out to oppose the proposal.

4. #WAR ON PLASTICS: Hotels should be banned from providing mini-toiletries in plastic bottles as part of wider efforts to reduce plastic waste, Fine Gael TD Noel Rock has said. 

5. #CHILDCARE: The Minister for Children has announced 3,600 new childcare places are to be created across the country.

6. #INDIA: Six of eight men accused of the rape, torture and murder of an eight-year-old Muslim girl in Indian-administered Kashmir have been found guilty. (BBC News

7.  #THE TONYS: Broadway awards show the Tony Awards last night saw several important firsts as Ali Stroker made history as the first actor in a wheelchair to win a Tony. 

8. #BOYS IN GREEN: After a promising start to his second stint in charge of the Irish football team, Mick McCarthy’s men return to the Aviva Stadium tonight to face Gibraltar.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

