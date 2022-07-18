The 8 at 8: Monday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Rape Trials

1. In our lead story today, legal experts have called for ‘careful consideration’ of proposals to cross-examine character references in rape trials.

Weather Warning

2. A status yellow weather warning remains in place today as Met Éireann forecasts that temperatures could reach as high as 32 degrees here.

Ukraine

3. Ukraine finds itself in more political turmoil with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announcing he sacked his top two law enforcement officials, in the government’s most serious shakeup since Russia launched its deadly invasion in February.

Battle For No 10

4. Contenders for the Tory leadership will be whittled down to just four today following a bad-tempered television debate last night.

Visit

5. Simon Coveney is in Brussels where he will attend a Foreign Affairs council which will discuss sanctions on Russia.

Assault

6. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an assault that occurred on The Shakey Bridge in Cork City, at approximately 4:30pm this afternoon.

Shooting

7. US police said a shooting at an Indiana mall killed three people and wounded two others before a civilian shot and killed the gunman yesterday evening.

Tour Champions

8. Our colleagues over at The42 report on Ireland;s tour victory over the All Blacks over the weekend.