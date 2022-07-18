Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Monday 18 July 2022
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s what you need to know as we begin the week.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 18 Jul 2022, 7:51 AM
4 minutes ago 100 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5819863
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Rape Trials

1. In our lead story today, legal experts have called for ‘careful consideration’ of proposals to cross-examine character references in rape trials.

Weather Warning

2. A status yellow weather warning remains in place today as Met Éireann forecasts that temperatures could reach as high as 32 degrees here. 

Ukraine

3. Ukraine finds itself in more political turmoil with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announcing he sacked his top two law enforcement officials, in the government’s most serious shakeup since Russia launched its deadly invasion in February.

Battle For No 10

4. Contenders for the Tory leadership will be whittled down to just four today following a bad-tempered television debate last night.

Visit

5. Simon Coveney is in Brussels where he will attend a Foreign Affairs council which will discuss sanctions on Russia.

Assault

6. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an assault that occurred on The Shakey Bridge in Cork City, at approximately 4:30pm this afternoon.

Shooting

7. US police said a shooting at an Indiana mall killed three people and wounded two others before a civilian shot and killed the gunman yesterday evening.

Tour Champions

8. Our colleagues over at The42 report on Ireland;s tour victory over the All Blacks over the weekend.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie