Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GOOD MORNING. HERE are the stories making headlines as the day gets underway.
1. Sunak visit
Rishi Sunak will arrive in Israel today as he prepares to meet leaders in the Middle East and call for any increase in violence to be avoided.
2. Direct provision
The use of hotels and B&Bs to house people in Direct Provision and a lack of vulnerability assessments are putting the welfare of children at risk, according to a new report.
3. Injection centre
Ireland’s first ever supervised drug injection centre will be operating by next September, according to the head of the charity overseeing the service.
4. The President in Rome
President Michael D Higgins will meet Pope Francis later this morning in the Vatican as part of his five-day visit to Rome.
5. Rape Crisis Centre
The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre’s national helpline supported 18,400 people last year, an increase of 31% on the previous year and the highest level ever recorded. The centre’s annual report for 2022 was released today.
6. Conor McGregor
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor will not face charges over an alleged incident at a basketball match in Florida.
7. Burt Young
American actor Burt Young, who had roles in the Rocky films as well as Chinatown, Once Upon a Time in America and The Sopranos, has died aged 83.
8. Finglas crash
A man has died following a road traffic collision involving a lorry in Finglas.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site