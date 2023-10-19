GOOD MORNING. HERE are the stories making headlines as the day gets underway.

1. Sunak visit

Rishi Sunak will arrive in Israel today as he prepares to meet leaders in the Middle East and call for any increase in violence to be avoided.

2. Direct provision

The use of hotels and B&Bs to house people in Direct Provision and a lack of vulnerability assessments are putting the welfare of children at risk, according to a new report.

3. Injection centre

Ireland’s first ever supervised drug injection centre will be operating by next September, according to the head of the charity overseeing the service.

Advertisement

4. The President in Rome

President Michael D Higgins will meet Pope Francis later this morning in the Vatican as part of his five-day visit to Rome.

5. Rape Crisis Centre

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre’s national helpline supported 18,400 people last year, an increase of 31% on the previous year and the highest level ever recorded. The centre’s annual report for 2022 was released today.

6. Conor McGregor

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor will not face charges over an alleged incident at a basketball match in Florida.

7. Burt Young

American actor Burt Young, who had roles in the Rocky films as well as Chinatown, Once Upon a Time in America and The Sopranos, has died aged 83.

8. Finglas crash

A man has died following a road traffic collision involving a lorry in Finglas.