Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 19 October 2023 Dublin: 12°C
GOOD MORNING
The 8 at 8 The President visits the Vatican, Children in Direct Provision at risk and a beloved Hollywood actor dies.
1.2k
0
40 minutes ago

GOOD MORNING. HERE are the stories making headlines as the day gets underway. 

1. Sunak visit

Rishi Sunak will arrive in Israel today as he prepares to meet leaders in the Middle East and call for any increase in violence to be avoided.

2. Direct provision 

The use of hotels and B&Bs to house people in Direct Provision and a lack of vulnerability assessments are putting the welfare of children at risk, according to a new report.

3. Injection centre

Ireland’s first ever supervised drug injection centre will be operating by next September, according to the head of the charity overseeing the service.

4. The President in Rome

President Michael D Higgins will meet Pope Francis later this morning in the Vatican as part of his five-day visit to Rome.

5. Rape Crisis Centre

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre’s national helpline supported 18,400 people last year, an increase of 31% on the previous year and the highest level ever recorded. The centre’s annual report for 2022 was released today. 

6. Conor McGregor 

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor will not face charges over an alleged incident at a basketball match in Florida.

7. Burt Young

American actor Burt Young, who had roles in the Rocky films as well as Chinatown, Once Upon a Time in America and The Sopranos, has died aged 83. 

8. Finglas crash 

A man has died following a road traffic collision involving a lorry in Finglas. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     