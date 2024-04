GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start your day.

Nurse who scammed hundreds turns himself into police

1. A Dublin-based nurse who scammed other Indian people in a HSE fraud has turned himself into police in India, Eimer McAuley writes in this morning’s lead.

Sooraj Muraleedharan, a registered nurse who had been working in a Dublin hospital, handed himself into police in Kerala – where he stands accused of scamming hundreds of nurses, some of whom he told to resign from their existing jobs.

Spanish PM mulls resignation after wife’s corruption probe

2. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez last night announced that he would be stepping away from public duties, and mulled the possibility of resigning, after a corruption probe had been launched against his wife.

In a four-page letter, posted to X yesterday evening, Sánchez said he needed time to “reflect” on his place as Prime Minister of the State and cited his concerns of right-wing attacks on his family.

The blades of the Moulin Rouge windmill collapse

3. The blades of the Moulin Rouge windmill, one of the most famous landmarks in Paris, collapsed during the night.

There was no risk of further collapse, Paris firefighters said. The reason for the accident was not yet known.

Advertisement

Flights cancelled as the French ATC tower strike collapsed

4. Three hundred Ryanair flights have been cancelled over an anticipated air traffic controllers (ATC) strike in French, which was called off last-minute.

The country’s main ATC union have dropped a call for a one-day strike after making a deal for higher pay. The SNCTA union walked back a strike call, saying it had struck a deal for higher pay and other measures with management.

Trump’s former chief of staff and lawyer indicted

5. Donald Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Rudi Giuliani have been indicted for 2020 US election interference, among 18 others.

The indictment names 11 Republicans who submitted a document to Congress falsely declaring that Donald Trump beat Joe Biden in Arizona in the 2020 presidential election.

Eviction notice sent by text ruled invalid

6. An eviction notice which was sent to two tenants in Co Waterford last year by text message has been ruled invalid and the eviction unlawful by the Residential Tenancies’ Board.

The landlord must now pay the tenants damages of €5,250 as a result of the illegal eviction within 10 days, the RTB has ruled.

Language barrier challenge for refugees studying or working

7. Those who receive temporary protection in Ireland are sometimes struggling to access and integrate into employment and education due to the language barrier.

That is according to a new report by the Economic and Social Research Institute, which analyses the government’s response to the sharp increase in the number of people seeking asylum in Ireland.

Family of George Nkencho to appeal DPP decision

8. The family of George Nkencho plan to appeal yesterday’s decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) not to prosecute the Garda who fatally shot the 27-year-old in 2020.

The Office of the DPP received the file from the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) in June last year but has recently directed no prosecution in the case.