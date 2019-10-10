The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are to meet in England today as part of efforts to break the Brexit deadlock. The exact location of their meeting has not been revealed.

2. #TYPHOON HAGIBIS: Two scheduled games in the Rugby World Cup have been cancelled due to a typhoon approaching Japan. A third game which will impact Ireland’s potential progress is to be reviewed.

3. #SYRIA: US President Donald Trump has defended his decision withdraw US troops from Northern Syria, saying the Kurdish people ’didn’t help us with Normandy’.

4. #CRÉCHE: Dozens of parents in south Dublin have been forced to make alternative after-school arrangements for their children following the sudden closure of an unregistered aftercare facility by Tusla.

5. #HALLE: Jewish leaders have demanded action from Germany to face down resurgent right-wing extremism after a deadly anti-Semitic gun attack that left two people dead.

6. #EDUCATION: The Gaeltacht Grant to assist trainee teachers who must attend a placement in the Gaeltacht is to be restored.

7. #FROM THE DEEP: The fossilised bones of a tiny amphibian-like creature, dating back 325 million years, have been discovered in Co Clare.

8. #STARDUST: A new podcast from TheJournal.ie tells the story of the events of Valentine’s Day 1981, delves into the aftermath, the inquiries and how the families were let down again and again.

