Thursday 10 October, 2019
Varadkar and Johnson to meet in England for private Brexit talks

The chance of Johnson securing a new Withdrawal Agreement is looking increasingly unlikely.

By Press Association Thursday 10 Oct 2019, 7:57 AM
22 minutes ago 789 Views 6 Comments
bojo Source: PA Images

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet today for last-ditch Brexit talks in a bid to break the deadlock as the departure deadline looms and progress with the EU falters.

Johnson will have what is described as a “private meeting” with Varadkar in England to “allow detailed discussions” on the process for securing an agreement.

Johnson will hope to see concessions on the issue of the Irish backstop, the contingency measure to prevent a hard border on the island which has proved a persistent sticking point.

But with the crucial EU summit in Brussels starting in a week, the chance of Johnson securing a new Withdrawal Agreement is looking increasingly unlikely.

The location of the leaders’ lunchtime meeting has not been disclosed, other than that it is in the North West of England, and media coverage has not been invited.

Varadkar acknowledged ahead of the discussion that it will be “very difficult” to secure a deal by next week.

Johnson wants to keep Northern Ireland more closely aligned with the EU than the rest of the UK on rules on goods and agriculture but remove it from the current customs union.

But Varadkar is opposed to the Republic being in a different customs union from the north.

‘Great difficulty’ 

Yesterday, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said there was still no basis for a fresh agreement on the UK’s withdrawal from the bloc.

He said they had yet to see any “operational, legally binding solution” to the issue of the backstop ahead of next week’s European Council meeting.

Johnson’s “two borders” proposals, he said, were based on a system “that hasn’t been properly developed, that hasn’t been tested”.

The downbeat assessment from Barnier was echoed by the Taoiseach, who said the PM was installing an obstacle to progress by insisting that Northern Ireland must leave the customs union with the rest of the UK.

“That’s their position at the moment and that’s one that is a great difficulty for us,” Mr Varadkar told the Dáil. 

“As far as the Irish government is concerned, we do want a deal, we’re willing to work hard to get a deal, to work until the last moment to get a deal, but certainly not at any cost.”

Johnson must bring back a deal before 19 October if he is to avoid a clash over the Benn Act, which aims to prevent a no-deal departure.

The legislation orders the PM to ask for a delay to Article 50 until the end of January if MPs do not approve a deal before that date.

But he has repeatedly said he will not ask for a delay, while insisting that he will abide by the law.

Johnson is planning an emergency Saturday sitting of Parliament following the summit, to be held on 19 October, according to government sources.

It is thought the Prime Minister could use the occasion to force a showdown with MPs determined to block a no-deal Brexit.

Press Association

