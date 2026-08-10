EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COLOMBIA: At least 18 people have been confirmed dead after a powerful earthquake hit Colombia and neighbouring Latin American countries today.

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2. #M50: Gardaí had sighted a suspected stolen car with eight young people onboard a short time before it drove onto the M50 and collided with a motorist.

3. #FIFA: Football associations Uefa, Concacaf and AFC have called for accountability and unity in a new open letter criticising Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

4. #MEDICAL COUNCIL: A Wexford GP has been found guilty of professional misconduct over posts on social media during the Covid-19 pandemic which were highly critical of public health measures.

5. #RIP: Tributes have been paid to one of Ireland’s most prolific sculptors, Vincent Browne, who has died at the age of 78.