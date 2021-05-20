The 8 at 8: Thursday

GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news that you need to know about as you start your day.

HSE Cyber Attack

1. In our lead story today, Niall O’Connor writes how a a former high ranking army officer launched a stinging criticism of the State’s capability to respond to the massive HSE cyber attack due to government cuts.

The military’s cyber defence capability has been deeply affected by cuts within the Defence Forces.

Citizenship dispute

2. A cardiologist living in Galway but originally from Pakistan feels he has been “left stranded” while waiting two years for a decision on his citizenship application.

Dr Jawad Zaman (33) has been living in Ireland since August 2015 and applied for Irish citizenship in May 2019.

LGBTI+ and Covid

3. There has been more than a 100% increase in demand for support from an LGBTI+ youth service last year, according to figures released today.

BeLonG To said that “these figures mirror the devastating impact Covid-19 and restrictions have had on the mental health of LGBTI+ young people”.

City centre cycling

4. Dublin City Council launched a new app which will help cyclists identify bike-friendly routes around the capital.

Dublin Cycling Buddy will also assist the local authority in identifying which cycle routes around the city need to be developed and upgraded through data logged by bike users.

Night marshals

5. Green Party councillors have called for new ‘night marshals’ to watch for anti-social behaviour at popular outdoor gathering spots in Dublin.

The councillors want to employ night marshals to “monitor after hours usage of public spaces and encourage pro-social behaviour and civic-mindedness.”

Gaza

6. It emerged last night that Ireland will give Gaza €1.5 million for emergency support for the area.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The Gaza Health Minister has said at least 227 Palestinians have been killed in the latest round of conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Vaccine rollout

7. The rollout of the vaccine in the North is still moving at a fast pace with 25-29-year-olds told they are now eligible for a jab.

The latest expansion comes just days after the region hit the landmark 1 million figure for the number of those who have received at least one dose of the jab.

Ireland and China

8. This month, as part of The Good Information Project, The Journal is taking an in-depth look at Ireland-China relations. An important component — arguably the most important component — of that relationship is the economic ties between the two countries, which have continued to strengthen in recent years.

But with a blockbuster EU-China trade deal having hit the skids in recent weeks over retaliatory Chinese sanctions on European Parliamentarians, what might the future hold? Sign up to receive the newsletter to your inbox here.