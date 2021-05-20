#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 20 May 2021
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Thursday

Defence’s response to HSE cyber attack, Dublin night marshals and a new app for bike-friendly routes.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 20 May 2021, 8:02 AM
11 minutes ago 539 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5442302
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news that you need to know about as you start your day.

HSE Cyber Attack

1. In our lead story today, Niall O’Connor writes how a a former high ranking army officer launched a stinging criticism of the State’s capability to respond to the massive HSE cyber attack due to government cuts. 

The military’s cyber defence capability has been deeply affected by cuts within the Defence Forces. 

Citizenship dispute

2. A cardiologist living in Galway but originally from Pakistan feels he has been “left stranded” while waiting two years for a decision on his citizenship application.

Dr Jawad Zaman (33)  has been living in Ireland since August 2015 and applied for Irish citizenship in May 2019.

LGBTI+ and Covid

3. There has been more than a 100% increase in demand for support from an LGBTI+ youth service last year, according to figures released today. 

BeLonG To said that “these figures mirror the devastating impact Covid-19 and restrictions have had on the mental health of LGBTI+ young people”.

City centre cycling

4.  Dublin City Council launched a new app which will help cyclists identify bike-friendly routes around the capital.

Dublin Cycling Buddy will also assist the local authority in identifying which cycle routes around the city need to be developed and upgraded through data logged by bike users.

Night marshals 

5. Green Party councillors have called for new ‘night marshals’ to watch for anti-social behaviour at popular outdoor gathering spots in Dublin. 

The councillors want to employ night marshals to “monitor after hours usage of public spaces and encourage pro-social behaviour and civic-mindedness.”

Gaza

6. It emerged last night that Ireland will give Gaza €1.5 million for emergency support for the area. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Gaza Health Minister has said at least 227 Palestinians have been killed in the latest round of conflict between Israel and Hamas.  

Vaccine rollout

7. The rollout of the vaccine in the North is still moving at a fast pace with 25-29-year-olds told they are now eligible for a jab.

The latest expansion comes just days after the region hit the landmark 1 million figure for the number of those who have received at least one dose of the jab. 

Ireland and China

8. This month, as part of The Good Information Project, The Journal is taking an in-depth look at Ireland-China relations. An important component — arguably the most important component — of that relationship is the economic ties between the two countries, which have continued to strengthen in recent years.

But with a blockbuster EU-China trade deal having hit the skids in recent weeks over retaliatory Chinese sanctions on European Parliamentarians, what might the future hold? Sign up to receive the newsletter to your inbox here.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie