Dublin City Council launches new app to help cyclists identify more bike-friendly routes

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has launched a new app which will help cyclists identify bike-friendly routes around the capital.

Dublin Cycling Buddy will also assist the local authority in identifying which cycle routes around the city need to be developed and upgraded through data logged by bike users.

The app will allow cyclists to highlight route issues such as potholes in specific locations, and will provide information about bike racks close to a person’s destination, as well as suggesting safer and quieter cycling routes for bikers in Dublin.

Users will also be given access to information from the council and advocacy group Dublin Cycle Campaign on initiatives and investments into cycle infrastructure.

The app will also feature real-time data on Dublin’s bike-sharing options and show the locations of cycle parking facilities across the city.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu described the app as a good resource for both new and veteran cyclists.

“This will also boost our post-Covid recovery, with residents and workers getting more active and carbon free,” she said.

DCC Chief Executive Owen Keegan added that the app would also help the council measure the impact of investments into cycling across the city.

The app will be available to download in both the Google Play and Apple App stores from today.