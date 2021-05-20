#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 20 May 2021
Advertisement

Dublin City Council launches new app to help cyclists identify more bike-friendly routes

Dublin Cycle Buddy aims to make cycling easier for those in the capital.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 20 May 2021, 6:30 AM
12 minutes ago 185 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5441583
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has launched a new app which will help cyclists identify bike-friendly routes around the capital.

Dublin Cycling Buddy will also assist the local authority in identifying which cycle routes around the city need to be developed and upgraded through data logged by bike users.

The app will allow cyclists to highlight route issues such as potholes in specific locations, and will provide information about bike racks close to a person’s destination, as well as suggesting safer and quieter cycling routes for bikers in Dublin.

Users will also be given access to information from the council and advocacy group Dublin Cycle Campaign on initiatives and investments into cycle infrastructure.

The app will also feature real-time data on Dublin’s bike-sharing options and show the locations of cycle parking facilities across the city.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu described the app as a good resource for both new and veteran cyclists.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“This will also boost our post-Covid recovery, with residents and workers getting more active and carbon free,” she said.

DCC Chief Executive Owen Keegan added that the app would also help the council measure the impact of investments into cycling across the city.

The app will be available to download in both the Google Play and Apple App stores from today.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie