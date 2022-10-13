The 9 at 9: Thursday

GOOD MORNING.

Creeslough Funerals

1. The funerals for the 10 victims are continuing today.

The funerals of Leona Harper, aged 14, and Martina Martin, aged 49, will take place today.

Cost of Living

2. Over three quarters of people already are or intend to use their home heating less often, a new poll shows.

The Red C poll carried out on behalf of The Journal found that 77% of people said that they already or intend to use their home heating less often, while 76% have already or intend to delay putting the heating on.

World Hunger Index

3. Russia’s war on Ukraine is turning global hunger from a “crisis into a catastrophe”, according to a new report.

The new 2022 Global Hunger Index has outlined that 44 countries are currently suffering serious or alarming levels of hunger, with a staggering 828 million people undernourished – many of them children.

North Korea

4. Kim Jong Un supervised the launch of two long-range cruise missiles, state media said, adding that the weapons had already been deployed to “tactical nuke” units of the North Korean army.

Ukraine War

5. Ukraine said it had reclaimed more territory in the south and welcomed a Western pledge to deliver air defence systems to Kyiv “as fast as we can” after days of intense Russian missile strikes.

Kerry

6. A man in his 20s died following a car crash in Kenmare, Cork, yesterday.

Transplant

7. A 13-month old baby girl received the world’s first intestinal transplant, Spanish health authorities have announced.

The baby “has already been discharged and is in perfect condition at home with her parents”, said the statement from Madrid’s La Paz hospital.

Microsoft

8. Microsoft has avoided billions in taxes in Britain, Australia and New Zealand, all countries where it has lucrative public sector contracts, because of its complex corporate structure which uses Irish subsidiaries, a study published today claimed.

Weather

9. Patchy outbreaks of rain will push into Atlantic coastal counties this morning, gradually extending across the country through the afternoon and evening. There will be decent dry or bright spells too, the best of which will be towards the southeast. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.

